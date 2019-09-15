|
BARKER
DOROTHY B.
87, died on September 2, 2019. Dorothy "Dode" was born in Chicago on Jan. 23, 1932 to Randolph and Ellen Dell Bieler. She attended public schools in Western Springs, IL where in 1950 she was valedictorian at Lyons Township High School. She graduated from Cornell University in 1954 where she was co-chair of the Student Union and met classmate Clyde Barker whom she married in 1956. Last month they celebrated 63 years together.
In 1958 after Clyde graduated from Cornell Medical College the couple moved to Philadel-phia for Clyde's internship at the University of Pennsylvania; he has since served on the surgical faculty and continues as Professor of Surgery at Penn. In her early years, she was a teacher of elementary school, first at The Ecole in New York City and subsequently in New Jersey public schools. Living in the Philadelphia western suburbs for 61 years, she was on the Board of Directors of Friends' Central School and the Board of Trustees of The Episcopal Academy from which all four of her children graduated. A lifelong devotee of classical music, she played piano and organ. At the Philadelphia Orchestra, she was a volunteer in the Education Department.
She championed every interest and endeavor of her husband and children. At the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania where her husband was Chief of Surgery from 1983-2001, she hosted an annual Christmas party in her home for over 200 surgical house staff, faculty and other members of the hospital community and a summer picnic for interns, residents and faculty. She started the surgical residents' library. She also founded and directed a free lunchtime performing arts program for the hospital's faculty, students and patients, recruiting profes-sional artists for an audience that often exceeded 150. She served as an organizer of the Abrahamsohn Committee, a 129-yr-old organization that visits and delivers flowers to every patient in the hospital at Easter and Christmas. She was a fundraiser for the transplantation patients' family house at Penn where transplant patients and families have access to low-cost living before and after operations. For many years she was a volunteer for the annual Philadelphia Antiques Show, one of America's premier shows and attended by many thousands. In 1993 she was chairman of the show.
She was a long-term member and Elder of First Presbyterian Church in Philadelphia where all of her children were baptized. She was an organizer for a year-long celebration held for the 300th anniversary of the founding of First Presbyterian, culminating in an event at the Franklin Institute at which she presented a commemorative crystal bowl to Mayor Ed Rendell.
She is survived by her husband Clyde, her sister Jean, and four children: Fred, a neurosurgeon at MGH in Boston and his wife Marilyn; John, an actor in Philadelphia community theater and his wife Gwen; Bill, a financial advisor in Washington, DC and his wife Diana; and Elizabeth, a non-profit adminis-trator in New York City, as well as six grandchildren, Katherine, Rebecca, George, Erik, Allison, and Chase.
A Memorial Service will be held on October 6th at 1:30 P.M. at First Presbyterian Church, 201 S 21st St., Philadelphia, PA. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the Clyde F. Barker Penn Transplant House.
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 15, 2019