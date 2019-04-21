|
BUCK
DOROTHY (nee Hohrath)
Age 81, April 18, 2019. A former employee of the Budd Co. and Free Library of Philadelphia. She was also very involved in her children's and grandchildren's sports activities. Wife of the late Gerald, Sr. Loving mother of Gerald, Jr. (Noreen) and Thomas (Eileen Friel). Grandmom of Kaitlin, Michael, Casey, and Kevin. Sister of Harry, and Elmer (Peggy). Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to gather Wednesday morning, 8:45 to 9:45 A.M. at Christ the King Church, 3252 Chesterfield Rd., Phila., PA 19114. Funeral Mass 10 A.M. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory to Penn's Abramson Cancer Center, Perelman Center for Advanced Medicine, West Pavilion, 3rd Floor, 3400 Civic Center Boulevard, Philadelphia, PA 19104; or Penn Medicine at Home Development, Attn: Kelly McBride; 3535 Market Street, Ste. 750, Philadelphia, PA 19104
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 21, 2019