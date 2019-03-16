|
|
WARRINGTON
DOROTHY CANDLIN
At age 101, died peacefully on March 6, 2019. Preceded in death by her husband Donald C., her 2 sisters and her grandson 'Santi' Robert G. Hess III. She is Survived by her 3 children Tom (Donna), Patricia Rocha (Jose), Nancy, her grand-daughter Sarabella Rocha and sister-in-law Polly Sutch, 11 nieces and nephews and many friends. Contributions to the American Friends Service Co., 1501 Cherry St., Phila., PA 19102-1477 or the Blanco Library, 1118 Main St., Blanco, TX 78606. [email protected]
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 16, 2019