Tomlinson Funeral Home P.C.
DOROTHY E. (Towery) IULA

DOROTHY E. (Towery) IULA Notice
IULA
DOROTHY E. (Towery)
Age 93 of Feasterville-Trevose, died Monday, April 1, 2019, at her residence. She was a home-maker. Beloved wife of late Godfrey A. Iula, Sr. Loving mother of Joan DiStefano (Joseph) and Godfrey A. Iula, Jr. She is also survived by 3 grandchildren and 5 great-grand-children. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Viewing Thursday, from 12 to 1 P.M., at St. Christopher Church, 13301 Proctor Rd, Phila., PA 19116, followed by her Mass of Christian Burial at 1 P.M. Rite of Committal Resurrection Cem.

TOMLINSON FUNERAL HOME

Published on Philly.com on Apr. 3, 2019
