Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Downingtown United Methodist Church,
751 East Lancaster Ave.
Downingtown, PA
DOROTHY E. (Milligan) SHIVE

DOROTHY E. (Milligan) SHIVE Notice
SHIVE
DOROTHY E. (nee Milligan)


90, of Downingtown, PA, passed away peacefully on July 4, 2019 at Simpson Meadows. She was born and raised in Philadelphia and was formerly a resident of Drexel Hill. Dorothy married her long-time love and friend, Clyde S. Shive, Jr., PhD, in August of 1957, who preceded her in death in 2018. Their shared love of each other and music made them inseparable. Dorothy lived a full life and in addition to being the "page turner" for her beloved Clyde for over 61 years, was a member of the Downington United Methodist Church and many choral groups including Sacred Songsters, Merry Notes and the Upbeats. Over the years, Dorothy was an active editor and provided typing and editing services to many local authors, researchers and businesses. She was a recipient of the Silver Beaver Award from the Boy Scouts of America for her dedication to scouting and her work as a Den Mother, Pack and Council Leader. Most of all she loved her family and instilled in her sons strong values that serve them well. She will be dearly missed and forever in the hearts of her sons, Paul (Rebecca) Shive and grand-children, Hannah and Benjamin and David (Barbara) Shive. The family would like to thank the staff at Simpson Meadows and Willow Tree Hospice who took great care of her.
A celebration of Dorothy's life will be held at the Downingtown United Methodist Church, 751 East Lancaster Ave., Downingtown, PA 19335 on Thursday, July 11 beginning at 10 A.M. Interment will be private. Arrangements: TOPPITZER FUNERAL HOME.

TOPPITZER FUNERAL HOME. Condolences:
www.Arlingtoncemetery.us

Published on Philly.com on July 9, 2019
Remember
