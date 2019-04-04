|
|
TERCHA
DOROTHY E.
On April 2, 2019. Loving partner of Margriet Van Der Varst. Dear sister of Mary Ann Patrick, Paul, and Michael Tercha. Survived by many nieces, nephews, grand nieces, and grand nephews. Family and friends are invited to her viewing Saturday 9:30 A.M., and to participate in her Funeral Mass 11 A.M., at Holy Martyrs Church, 120 Allison Rd, Oreland, PA. Int. private. Dot's final wish was for donations in her name to be made to St. Francis Inn, 2441 Kensington Ave., Phila., Pa 19125. Arrangements by
FITZPATRICK'S OF PHILA.
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 4, 2019