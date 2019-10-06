|
|
GLANZMANN
DOROTHY F.
Age 102, on Oct. 4, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph L. Loving mother of Christopher F. (Roseann), Gerald J. and Janice D. Vare (Joseph). Also survived by 11 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren and one great great grandchild. Family and friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 A.M. Wed. at Queen of the Universe Church, 2443 Trenton Rd., Levittown with a Funeral Mass at 11 A.M. Interment Calvary Cemetery. Memorial contributions appreciated to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
