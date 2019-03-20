Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
he Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc.
8401 W Chester Pike
Upper Darby, PA 19082
610-449-0300
Viewing
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
DOROTHY F. "DOT" (Hurwitz) LOVING

LOVING
DOROTHY F. "DOT" (nee Hurwitz) Age 79, of Swarthmore, PA, on March 17, 2019. Beloved wife of the late George C. Loving. Dear mother of Beth Ann Loving (George) and George Charles Loving, Jr. (Amy). Grandmother of George C. Loving, III. Sister of Benjamin Hurwitz and the late George Hurwitz and Emma Young. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Thurs. 6 to 8 P.M. and Friday 9 to 10 A.M. at the SPENCER T. VIDEON/ THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 8401 West Chester Pike (cor. Lynn Blvd.), Upper Darby, PA (610) 449-0300 and to her Funeral Service at 10 AM. Interment Arlington Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to a in Dot's memory would be appreciated. Online condolences:
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 20, 2019
