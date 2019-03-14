CREIGHTON

DOROTHY FRASSETTA

Passed away on March 10, 2019. Born in Syracuse, NY, she moved to Pennsylvania where she married Joseph Frassetta. Their happy union lasted 54 years until his death in 2004. They were blessed with three children, Michael (deceased), Joseph (Marci Mowery), and Janice (Christopher Ryan), three grandchildren, Thomas, Quinn and Cameron and one great-granddaughter, Elizabeth Rose. She enjoyed her elder years by marrying John Creighton, at age 77.

She resided in Springfield, Pa for over 70 years where she served in a voluntary role as an aid to her church, hospital, and local government.

She leaves behind three sisters, Margaret (DeLisle), Katherine (Hanlon), Mary Patricia (Greenblat), three brothers, Rev. William Donahue (deceased), Cmdr. Conrad Donahue (deceased) and John Donahue (deceased).

Relatives and friends are invited to Visitation 9-10:15 A.M. Friday, March 15th, 2019 at the RUFFENACH FUNERAL HOME, 4900 Township Line Rd., Drexel Hill. Her Funeral Mass will follow at 10:30 A.M. at St. Dorothy Church. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pa. Parks and Forests Foundation 1845 Market St., Camp Hill, Pa. 17011

Published on Philly.com on Mar. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary