Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks - Suburban North Chapel
310 2nd Street Pike
Southampton, PA 18966
(215) 927-5800
DOROTHY G. (Goldstein) KAPENSTEIN

DOROTHY G. (Goldstein) KAPENSTEIN Notice
KAPENSTEIN
DOROTHY G. (nee Goldstein)


Oct. 15, 2019. Wife of the late Henry. Mother of Jack (Bonnie) Kapenstein, Larry (Mari Anne) Kapenstein and Joe (Jolan) Kapenstein. Sister of Mitchell Goldstein. Also survived by 9 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Friday, 1:00 P.M., precisely, GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS SUBURBAN NORTH, 310 Second St. Pike, Southampton. Interment Montefiore Cemetery. Shiva will be observed at the home of Jack and Bonnie Kapenstein. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Philadelphia High School for Girls Alumnae, 1400 W. Olney Ave., Phila., PA 19141.

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com

Published on Philly.com on Oct. 16, 2019
