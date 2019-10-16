|
|
KAPENSTEIN
DOROTHY G. (nee Goldstein)
Oct. 15, 2019. Wife of the late Henry. Mother of Jack (Bonnie) Kapenstein, Larry (Mari Anne) Kapenstein and Joe (Jolan) Kapenstein. Sister of Mitchell Goldstein. Also survived by 9 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Friday, 1:00 P.M., precisely, GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS SUBURBAN NORTH, 310 Second St. Pike, Southampton. Interment Montefiore Cemetery. Shiva will be observed at the home of Jack and Bonnie Kapenstein. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Philadelphia High School for Girls Alumnae, 1400 W. Olney Ave., Phila., PA 19141.
www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 16, 2019