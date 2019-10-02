Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
Burns Funeral Home
9708 Frankford Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19114
(215) 637-1414
DOROTHY DUNLEAVY
Viewing
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Burns Funeral Home
9708 Frankford Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19114
Viewing
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:15 AM
St.Katherine of Siena Church
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
10:30 AM
St.Katherine of Siena Church
DOROTHY J. (Fleming) DUNLEAVY

DOROTHY J. (Fleming) DUNLEAVY
DUNLEAVY
DOROTHY J. (nee Fleming)
On Sept. 29, 2019. Beloved wife of the late James V. Loving mother of Debra Harkins, George Maples (Barbara), Cynthia Prodorutti (Len), William Maples (Angela), Robert Hall (Donna), James Dunleavy (Mary), Nancy Dunleavy (James), Donna and Daniel. Grandmother of 18 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Sunday Eve 6-8 P.M. BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 9708 Frankford Ave. (So. of Grant Ave.) and also Monday from 9:15 to 10:15 A.M. following by her Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M., Katherine of Siena Church. Interment private.
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 2, 2019
