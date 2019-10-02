|
|
DUNLEAVY
DOROTHY J. (nee Fleming)
On Sept. 29, 2019. Beloved wife of the late James V. Loving mother of Debra Harkins, George Maples (Barbara), Cynthia Prodorutti (Len), William Maples (Angela), Robert Hall (Donna), James Dunleavy (Mary), Nancy Dunleavy (James), Donna and Daniel. Grandmother of 18 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Sunday Eve 6-8 P.M. BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 9708 Frankford Ave. (So. of Grant Ave.) and also Monday from 9:15 to 10:15 A.M. following by her Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M., Katherine of Siena Church. Interment private.
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 2, 2019