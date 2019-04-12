|
JACOBSON
DOROTHY "DOTTIE"
(nee Richman)
April 7, 2019. Wife of the late Ernest "Ernie", of Boynton Beach and Wynnewood. Mother of Dr. Barry (Carrie) Jacobson and Heidi (Dr. Mitchell) Rubin; grandmother of Brad Jacobson (Elinora), Rachel Jacobson, David Jacobson (Stephanie), Emily Jacobson, Ilana Rubin Dvir (Matan), and Shira Rubin Chervin (Ben); great-grand-mother of Noah Price Jacobson and Evie Price Jacobson.
Relatives and friends are invited to Services Sunday, 12 Noon, Har Zion Temple, 1500 Hagys Ford Road, Penn Valley PA Int. Haym Salomon Mem. Park. The family will return to the Indian Creek Room at Green Hill Apartments Sunday only and thereafter at their respective residences in Philadelphia and Florida. Contributions in her memory may be made to a charity of donor's choice.
