HINKIN

DOROTHY LINDEMAN

Of Hatboro, PA formerly of Roslyn, PA, passed away suddenly Tuesday, March 12, 2019. She was 89.

Dorothy was the daughter of the late Henry Lindeman and Elsie (Tag) Lindeman. She graduated near the top of her class from Woodrow Wilson High School in Philadelphia. Dorothy initially worked for First Pennsylvania Bank where, in the late 1950's, she was selected to be among the few who would first learn how to use computers. It was in that elite division that she met and married her husband, Charles L. Hinkin. She left her job to become a full-time homemaker and to raise her 3 children. She returned to work after her husband's death in 1977 and retired from the publishing industry in 1992. A child of the depression and WWII, Dorothy knew the value of hard work and thoroughly enjoyed her jobs, both as homemaker and employee. She had a warm, caring personality that drew people to her.

Dorothy was a faithful and devout Roman Catholic whose life was a living testament to placing faith into action. Most importantly, Dorothy was a wonderful mother and grand-mother, who shared life's joys with her family, who are a reflection of her best qualities. Dorothy's passion was her family and she cherished the times they spent together, especially at the Jersey shore, family dinners and playing board games. Quick witted, an avid reader, and possessing a wicked sense of humor, she was a delightful conversationalist with friends and family.

Dorothy is survived by her 3 children, Charles Hinkin, Karen Elias (Robert) and Jeff Hinkin (Kimberly). Also surviving are her grand-children, Maya and Shanti Hinkin, Matthew and Mark Elias, and Kevin, Kirsten and Jacob Hinkin. She is also survived by nephews, a niece and great nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by her husband Charles, and her sisters Elsie Spangler and Gertrude Zanger. Services and interment will be private.



Published on Philly.com on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary