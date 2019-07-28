|
|
DONNELLY
DOROTHY M. (nee Batdorf)
July 25, 2019. Dot truly lived life to the fullest; chatting with family, friends and strangers; spending time with her cherished grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was the loving wife of Joseph. Beloved mother and best friend of Joann McFadden (Joseph). Grandmom of Joseph (Angela), Anthony James, and Johnny Angel. GG of Jojo and Alleigh. Relatives and friends are invited to gather Thursday morning, 9:00-10:45 A.M. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 9708 Frank-ford Ave., Phila., PA 19114. Funeral Service 11 A.M.
www.burnsfuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on July 28, 2019