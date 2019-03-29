Home

On March 28, 2019, age 92yrs., of Ambler and formerly of Glenside. Loving mother of Drew Gordon, Denise Davis, Debbie Hirlehey (Sam), Lori Finn (John), James Gordon and Tom Gordon (Michelle). Also survived by 9 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Sister of the late James Monahan, Gerry Monahan and Rev. Joseph R. Monahan. Funeral Mass Monday 11 A.M. at St. Alphonsus Church, 33 Conwell Drive, Maple Glen, PA 19002. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation at the Church Monday after 10 A.M. Inurnment Holy Sepulchre Cem. In lieu of flowers donations to St. Joseph's Villa, 110 W. Wissahickon Ave., Flourtown, PA 19031 would be appreciated.

Published on Philly.com on Mar. 29, 2019
