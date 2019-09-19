|
|
MONAGHAN
DOROTHY M.
Age 87, of West Bloomfield, MI and a native of Philadelphia, PA, passed away September 15, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late James J. Monaghan Sr. Loving mother of Patricia M. (Peter E.) Steffes and James J. Monaghan Jr. Proud grand-mother of James J. Monaghan III and Dr. Victoria M. Steffes, Ph.D. Dear sister of the late Stanley (Duke) Maliszewski. In state Saturday, Sept. 21st, 10 A.M., until the time of the Funeral Mass at 11 A.M. at St. Fabian Catholic Church, 32200 W. 12 Mile Rd., Farmington Hills, MI. Burial will follow in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Southfield. Memorial contribu-tions appreciated to Leader Dogs for the Blind, 1039 S. Rochester Rd., Rochester Hills, MI 48307
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 19, 2019