|
|
SCHNITZIUS
DOROTHY M.
Of Camden, Huntingdon Valley, and Warminster, on May 3rd, 2019 at the age of 89. Dorothy is survived by her loving nephews Fred Reichelt (Maureen), John Reichelt (Nancy), Randy Reichelt (Kathy), and her niece Mary Lou Eckerle (Bruce Hall). Dorothy will also be greatly missed by her many grand nieces and nephews, as well as her dear friend, Sid Manas. Relatives and friends are invited to Dorothy's Life Celebration visitation on Saturday May 11th at St. Hilary of Poitiers, 820 Susquehanna Rd., Rydal, PA 19046 from 9 - 10 A.M. with a Funeral Mass to follow at 10 A.M. Interment at Calvary Cem. in Cherry Hill, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Dorothy's memory to Ann's Choice Scholarship Fund, c/o Philanthropy, 20000 Ann's Choice Way, Warminster 18974.
Published on Philly.com on May 9, 2019