DOROTHY MARIE "DOTSY" (nee Latta)
Age 56, a life-long resident of Devils Pocket, Phila, passed on March 14, 2019. Loving wife of 33 years to Joseph C. Fox. Loving mother of Joseph Fox (Foxy). Also survived by siblings Charlotte, Sammy, Gregory, and Danny Latta and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to her Funeral Mass 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, March 19th at St. Gabriel's Church, 29th & Dickinson Sts, Phila., PA 19146 where friends may call 9:30-10:45 A.M. at the Church. Interment Fernwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family requests contributions be made to Kate Kirlin Fund, 229 Wolf St, Phila, PA 19148.
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 17, 2019