Hollen Funeral Home
3160 Grant Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19114
(215) 698-2500
DOROTHY N. (Little) DRISCOLL

DOROTHY N. (Little) DRISCOLL Notice
DRISCOLL
DOROTHY N. (nee Little)
March 13, 2019. Age 100 yrs. young. Beloved wife of the late James A. Driscoll Jr. Loving mother of Paul Catrambone (Margaret Fisher). Beloved grandmother of James and Michelle. Relatives, friends and members of Greater Philadelphia Dog Assoc. are invited to Funeral Wed. 11 A.M. HOLLEN FUNERAL HOME (Thomas J. Fluehr, F.D.), 3160 Grant Ave. (W. of Academy Rd.) Religious Service 12 noon. Int. private. Family prefers donations to Alzeheimer's Assoc., 399 Market St., #102, Phila., Pa 19106.
www.hollenfuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 17, 2019
