POLIZZANO
DOROTHY (nee Fucci)
May 27, 2019. Devoted wife of the late Joseph. Beloved mother of Angela (Joseph) Zuccaro. Grandmother of Shawn (Joseph) Roccuzzo and Angela (Derrick Jackson) LaMacchia. Also survived by 9 great-grand-children. Relatives and friends and friends are invited to her VIEWING FRIDAY 8 A.M. until 9:30 A.M. at THE MONTI-RAGO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2531-35 S. Broad St. Funeral Mass 10 A.M., St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 17th and Morris Sts. Int. St. Joseph's Cemetery, Chews Landing, NJ.
