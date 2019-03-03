|
|
ROSENBAUM
DOROTHY (nee Ginsburg)
Of Dayton, Ohio, formerly of Philadelphia, passed away on February 14, 2019, at the age of 93. Preceded in death by her husband, Leon Rosenbaum, Jr., M.D., Dorothy is survived by two daughters, Jo Ann (John) Agress and Barbara (Daniel) Cantwell, four granddaughters and five great-grandchildren. Private services were held in Dayton. A Memorial Service will be held in Philadelphia this summer. Donations in Dorothy's memory may be made to Ohio's or the .
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 3, 2019