Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for DOROTHY ROSENBAUM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DOROTHY (Ginsburg) ROSENBAUM

Notice Condolences Flowers

DOROTHY (Ginsburg) ROSENBAUM Notice
ROSENBAUM
DOROTHY (nee Ginsburg)
Of Dayton, Ohio, formerly of Philadelphia, passed away on February 14, 2019, at the age of 93. Preceded in death by her husband, Leon Rosenbaum, Jr., M.D., Dorothy is survived by two daughters, Jo Ann (John) Agress and Barbara (Daniel) Cantwell, four granddaughters and five great-grandchildren. Private services were held in Dayton. A Memorial Service will be held in Philadelphia this summer. Donations in Dorothy's memory may be made to Ohio's or the .
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.