|
|
FUNKE
DOROTHY T. "DOT" (nee McCaney)
June 3, 2019. Beloved wife of 60 years to Albert. Devoted mother of Thomas (Susan), William (Denise), and George (Margo). Loving mom mom of of Sarah, Alyssa, Annie, Sean, Abbe, George, and Norah; also survived by her sisters Margaret Donohue, Ellen Yezzi, many nieces and nephews and her "best girl Jessie". Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing Saturday 8:00 A.M. to 10:00 A.M., BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 9708 Frankford Ave., Philadelphia, followed by her Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. St. Katherine of Siena Church. Interment Resurrection Cem.
Published on Philly.com on June 5, 2019