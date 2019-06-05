Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
DOROTHY FUNKE
DOROTHY T. "DOT" (McCaney) FUNKE

Notice Condolences Flowers

DOROTHY T. "DOT" (McCaney) FUNKE Notice
FUNKE
DOROTHY T. "DOT" (nee McCaney)


June 3, 2019. Beloved wife of 60 years to Albert. Devoted mother of Thomas (Susan), William (Denise), and George (Margo). Loving mom mom of of Sarah, Alyssa, Annie, Sean, Abbe, George, and Norah; also survived by her sisters Margaret Donohue, Ellen Yezzi, many nieces and nephews and her "best girl Jessie". Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing Saturday 8:00 A.M. to 10:00 A.M., BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 9708 Frankford Ave., Philadelphia, followed by her Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. St. Katherine of Siena Church. Interment Resurrection Cem.
Published on Philly.com on June 5, 2019
