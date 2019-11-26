|
|
KOZEMPEL
DOROTHY T. (nee Sperber)
Age 99, of Clifton Heights, PA passed away November 25, 2019. Wife of the late Michael; beloved mother of Michael (Mary Anne), Dorothy (Michael) Scrabut, Joan (Bill) Corcoran, and the late Richard; also survived by her daughter-in-law, Theresa and Grandmom to 46 grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Saturday, November 30th, 8:30 A.M., O'LEARY FUNERAL HOME, 640 E. Spring-field Rd., Springfield PA 19064, and to her Funeral Mass, 10:30 A.M., Holy Cross Church, 651 E. Springfield Rd., Springfield PA 19064. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cem. Contributions can be made in her memory to Crozier Keystone Hospice at Taylor Hospital, 175 E Chester Pike, Ridley Park, PA 19078.
Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 26, 2019