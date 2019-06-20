Home

John F. Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
10975 Academy Road
Philadelphia, PA 19154
(215) 281-0100
DOROTHY TANGRADI Notice
TANGRADI
DOROTHY


70, Passed away on June 17, 2019 with her family by her side.
Dottie was loving mother and her ultimate joy were her sons and grandchildren. She never missed a Philadelphia sporting event, a concert or a long day at the beach if she could help it. She loved her family, hosting Christmas get-togethers at her house, her many friends and the many cats she shared her life with over the years. She faced Multiple Myeloma with courage, resilience and faith. Dottie just celebrated 32 years of Sobriety, she was a Sponsor to many and an active member in Alcoholics Anonymous. Love and service was the light that guided her, she was dedicated to the people and her work in the AA program.
"Trust God - Clean House - Help Somebody".
She was predeceased by her mother Dorothy and father Angelo Tangradi. Survived by her sons: Michael (Eva) Conlan, Steven (Leigh-ann) Conlan, Craig (Joanne) Roffman. Grandchildren: Emilia, Robert, Alex, Brian, Colleen, Devyn (Conlan) Jeremy, Justin (Roffman) Siblings: Joey (Judy), Jimmy (Sylvia) Susan, Janice (Jayne) and Michael. Special Thank you to all her caregivers for their selfless support. There are too many to mention here, but you know who you are. In lieu of flowers help Dottie continue her fight against Cancer by donating to: Abramson Cancer Center Development, c/o Dottie Tangradi, 3535 Market St. Suite 750, Phila, PA 19104 Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania, www.pennmedicine.org/Abramson/Donate. Celebration of Dottie's Life will be held on Saturday, June 22nd, 12 P.M. -2 P.M. Visitation. 2 P.M. Short service. Luncheon to follow.

JOHN F. GIVNISH, 10975 Academy Rd., Phila., PA 19154

logo

Published on Philly.com on June 20, 2019
