Burns Funeral Home
1428 East Columbia Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19125
(215) 634 6858
DOROTHY BOGNER
DOROTHY V. "DOT" BOGNER

BOGNER
DOROTHY V. "DOT"
Age 82, March 21, 2019. Pre-ceded in death by her parents and many brothers and sisters. Survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Monday morning, 9 to 9:45 A.M. at Holy Innocents Church, 1337 E. Hunting Park Ave., Phila. PA 19124. Funeral Mass 10 A.M. Int. New Cathedral Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory to , 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231.

www.burnsfuneralhome.com
215-634-6858

Published on Philly.com on Mar. 24, 2019
