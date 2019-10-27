Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for DOROTHY ACKERMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DOROTHY VIRGINIA ACKERMAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DOROTHY VIRGINIA ACKERMAN Notice
ACKERMAN
DOROTHY VIRGINIA


Age 95, of Middletown Twp., PA, passed away on September 14, 2019. Preceded in death by her loving husband of 61 years, William A. Ackerman. Dorothy is survived by her son, Rev. Dr. William Ackerman (Dr. Kimberley) of Loveland, CO; daughter, Carol Constantinou (John) of Kennett Square, PA; and step-daughter, Mary Luise Gunn of Tiger, GA. She is also survived by her beloved grand-children, George, Virginia, and Stephen Constantinou and Alexander Ackerman, as well as step-grandchildren, Richard Gunn and Heather Haskell.
Memorial Service 11 A.M., November 2, 2019, at the Media Presbyterian Church, with a family reception following the Service. Contributions to Media Presbyterian Church (30 E. Baltimore Ave., Media PA 19063) or the .
Arrangements: Rigby Harting & Hagan Funeral Home.
Please visit

www.haganfuneralhome.com

for additional information.
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DOROTHY's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.