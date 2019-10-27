|
|
ACKERMAN
DOROTHY VIRGINIA
Age 95, of Middletown Twp., PA, passed away on September 14, 2019. Preceded in death by her loving husband of 61 years, William A. Ackerman. Dorothy is survived by her son, Rev. Dr. William Ackerman (Dr. Kimberley) of Loveland, CO; daughter, Carol Constantinou (John) of Kennett Square, PA; and step-daughter, Mary Luise Gunn of Tiger, GA. She is also survived by her beloved grand-children, George, Virginia, and Stephen Constantinou and Alexander Ackerman, as well as step-grandchildren, Richard Gunn and Heather Haskell.
Memorial Service 11 A.M., November 2, 2019, at the Media Presbyterian Church, with a family reception following the Service. Contributions to Media Presbyterian Church (30 E. Baltimore Ave., Media PA 19063) or the .
Arrangements: Rigby Harting & Hagan Funeral Home.
Please visit
www.haganfuneralhome.com for additional information.
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 27, 2019