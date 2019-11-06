Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
Donohue Funeral Home
3300 West Chester Pike
Newtown Square, PA 19073
610-353-6300
DOUGLAS J. SANDERS

DOUGLAS J. SANDERS
SANDERS
DOUGLAS J.


Age 59, of Phila., PA, passed on November 1, 2019. Beloved son of the late Maynard F. and Diana R. Sanders.
Doug was raised in Wayne, PA, graduating from Radnor High School, Hussein School of Art, and the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts, where he was awarded the J. Henry Schiedt Memorial Travel Scholarship. He spent his life immersed and surrounded by the arts, specifically excelling in water-color paintings of his observations of people and landscapes throughout his life. Doug was a walking encyclo-pedia; he could have a conversation with anyone about anything. His favorite topics were movies, politics, sports and history.
Doug will be supremely missed by his sisters, Hilarie Showalter of Media, PA, Jill Sanders of Windermere, FL and his brother, Jeff Sanders of Denver, CO, as well as his adored nieces and nephews, Mallory Perrotti and Connor Showalter, and Payton, Brett, Beau and Tessa Sanders, and grandnephews Cash Sanders and Miles Perrotti. Services and Interment are private.

Online condolences: www.donohuefuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on Nov. 6, 2019
