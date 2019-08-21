|
|
JARETT
DOUGLAS
On August 18, 2019. Loving son of Arlene (nee Kramer) and the late Leonard Jarett. Dear brother of Stacy Jarett (Jonathan) Levitan and Jennifer Jarett. Loving uncle of Jacob and Maya Levitan. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services, Thursday, 11 A.M. precisely, at Beth Hillel-Beth El, 1001 Remmington Road, Wynnewood PA. Int. West Laurel Hill Cem. Shiva will be observed at the home of Stacy and Jonathan Levitan. Contribu-tions in his memory may be made to JCHAI, 274 S. Bryn Mawr Ave., Bryn Mawr PA 19010.
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 21, 2019