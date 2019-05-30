|
McFARLANE
DOUGLAS
72, of Chalfont, on May 24, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospice. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dolores "Dee" McFarlane (nee Kaiser), a brother Laurence McFarlane Jr., and his parents Laurence McFarlane Sr., and Edith McFarlane (nee Templeton).
Doug graduated from LaSalle University. He was also a veteran of the US Marine Corps.
He is survived by his many nieces and nephews, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, and caring friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing on Saturday, June 1, 2019, from 9:30 to 10:30 A.M., at JOHN J. BRYERS FUNERAL HOME INC., 406 N. Easton Rd., Willow Grove PA 19090. Funeral Service to follow at 10:30 A.M. Interment in St. John Neumann Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Luke's Hospice, 2455 Black River Rd., Bethlehem PA 18015.
Published on Philly.com on May 30, 2019