DOUGLAS McFARLANE

DOUGLAS McFARLANE Notice
McFARLANE
DOUGLAS
72, of Chalfont, on May 24, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospice. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dolores "Dee" McFarlane (nee Kaiser), a brother Laurence McFarlane Jr., and his parents Laurence McFarlane Sr., and Edith McFarlane (nee Templeton).
Doug graduated from LaSalle University. He was also a veteran of the US Marine Corps.
He is survived by his many nieces and nephews, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, and caring friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing on Saturday, June 1, 2019, from 9:30 to 10:30 A.M., at JOHN J. BRYERS FUNERAL HOME INC., 406 N. Easton Rd., Willow Grove PA 19090. Funeral Service to follow at 10:30 A.M. Interment in St. John Neumann Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Luke's Hospice, 2455 Black River Rd., Bethlehem PA 18015.

Published on Philly.com on May 30, 2019
