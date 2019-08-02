|
|
VERNEY
PROFESSOR DOUGLAS V.
Born in Liverpool England in 1924, fought in World War II with the Guards Armoured Division that landed in Normandy, and returned home a decorated artillery Captain. He graduated from Oxford with a B.A. and M.A., and earned his Ph.D. at the University of Liverpool.
In 1961 he left England with his wife Diana and their two boys to become a founding member of the newly launched York University in Toronto and became the first Chair of its Political Science Department, a position he held until 1967. Years later he would be inducted into the Founders' Society during a special ceremony at York held in the Verney Room.
He went on to become Director of the Social Science Research Council of Canada and President of the Canadian Political Science Association. In 1978 he received the Queen Elizabeth II Silver Jubilee Medal which was awarded to individuals "deemed to have made a significant contribution to their fellow citizens, their community or to Canada."
After retiring from York, he moved to Philadelphia to live with his second wife, Francine Frankel. He joined Princeton's Institute for Advanced Study as a visiting Member, and later became adjunct professor of South Asia Studies at the University of Pennsylvania.
He is survived by his wife, Professor Francine Frankel, sons Andrew (Beverley) and Jonathan (Linda), grand-children Michael (Miranda) and Allison (Jeff), 4 great-grand-children; sister Monica; and many nieces and nephews. A private funeral will be held at West Laurel Hill Cemetery and Funeral Home, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004. Donations may be made to St. Peter's Church, 313 Pine Street, Phila., PA 19106.
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 2, 2019