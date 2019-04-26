Home

DR. D.P.M ALAN A. PASTERNACK

DR. D.P.M ALAN A. PASTERNACK Notice
PASTERNACK, D.P.M
DR. ALAN A.
On April 24, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Elaine (nee Seitz); Devoted father of Barry (Jackie) and Ricky (Nancy); Loving grandfather of Scott (Heather), Michael (Jill), Amanda (Chris) and Lindsay; Adoring great-grandfather of Zachary. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services, Sunday, 11:30 A.M. precisely at GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL-SACKS, 6410 N. Broad St. Phila. Int. Montefiore Cemetery. Contributions in his memory may be made to , www.heart.org or , www.alz.org

Published on Philly.com on Apr. 26, 2019
