Bradley Funeral Home
601 Rt. 73 South
Marlton, NJ 08053
(856) 983-1005
Viewing
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
BRADLEY FUNERAL HOME
601 NJ 73 South at Evesham Rd.
Marlton, PA
View Map
DUANE R. COOPER

DUANE R. COOPER Notice
COOPER
DUANE R.
Of Marlton, NJ. Formerly of Oxford Circle, Philadelphia, passed away suddenly on November 6, 2019. He was 72 years old. Beloved husband of Cecilia (nee Schaeffer) for 41 years. Loving father of Kate Comber and her husband Michael. Devoted Pop-Pop of Emily and Hannah. Dear brother of Margaret Sauers, Laurence Cooper (Donna) and Elaine Cooper (Mark Reilly). Relatives and friends are invited to the Viewing 6 to 8 P.M. Thursday, November 14 at BRADLEY FUNERAL HOME, 601 NJ 73 South at Evesham Rd., Marlton, NJ. There will also be a Viewing 9:30 to 10:15 A.M. Thomas More Church 1439 Springdale Rd., Cherry Hill, NJ, followed by the Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. Burial will follow in Brigadier General Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Wrightstown, NJ. In lieu of flowers, the family may request donations to the American Diabetes Association (1 800 342 2383)

www.bradleyfhmarlton.com

Published on Philly.com on Nov. 8, 2019
