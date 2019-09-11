Home

POWERED BY

Services
Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks
6410 N Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19126
(215) 927-5800
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks
6410 N Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19126
Resources
More Obituaries for E. FIRST
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

E. DAVID FIRST

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
E. DAVID FIRST Notice
FIRST
E. DAVID
On September 10, 2019. Husband of Reda (nee Dissin). Father of Michael First (Leslee Snyder), Robert First and Lawrence (Marie) First. Brother of Martha Kahn and Alvin (Patti) First. Grand-father of Allison, Marlene, Emily and Alex. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Thursday 10:30 AM precisely at GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS, 6410 N. Broad St. Interment Montefiore Cem. Shiva will be observed at the late residence. Contributions in his memory may be made to Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia, www.jewishphilly.org.

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of E.'s passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now