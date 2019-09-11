|
|
FIRST
E. DAVID
On September 10, 2019. Husband of Reda (nee Dissin). Father of Michael First (Leslee Snyder), Robert First and Lawrence (Marie) First. Brother of Martha Kahn and Alvin (Patti) First. Grand-father of Allison, Marlene, Emily and Alex. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Thursday 10:30 AM precisely at GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS, 6410 N. Broad St. Interment Montefiore Cem. Shiva will be observed at the late residence. Contributions in his memory may be made to Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia, www.jewishphilly.org.
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 11, 2019