FLEEGLER
EARL
a retired hand surgeon died on
August 3, 2019 at the age of 79 while surrounded by his family. Earl is survived by his son Eric, daughter-in-law Marisa, brother Harvey, grandchildren Joshua, Naomi and Sonia, and wife Nancy Cetlin. He is predeceased by his first wife Kathy and his son Michael. Earl was born in Philadelphia on October 29, 1939 to Harry and Florence Fleegler. He graduated from Franklin and Marshall College in 1961 and Jefferson Medical College in 1965. He trained in general surgery at Temple University and then pursued a fellowship in plastic surgery at Allegheny General Hospital and further training in hand surgery in Arizona. He practiced his profession in Cleveland, OH from 1973 to 1995 including at the Cleveland Clinic as the division chief of hand surgery. In 1995 he and Kathy moved to Ambler, PA where he continued to practice hand surgery in private practice and as a Professor in the Department of Surgery at Rutgers University and the Newark VA. He was a world-renowned surgeon with an unparalleled experience in the treatment of hand tumors and complex hand surgery. During his career he edited the definitive book "Tumors of the Hand and Upper Limb" and wrote several journal articles and book chapters on a variety of topics in hand surgery. He was also recognized as a patient teacher of multiple generations of surgical residents. He retired in 2014. Early was a devoted father, husband and grandfather who enjoyed his life-long passion of fly fishing. He spent a lifetime designing and tying his own flies, building bamboo fly rods, traveling around the world on fishing expeditions, and painting his catches in vibrant watercolors. He was a naturalist who loved spending time outdoors. He was an observant Jew who delighted in learning about Jewish history and the Kabbalah. In his retirement, Earl greatly enjoyed spending time with his three beloved grandchildren. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family, and all who knew him. A service is scheduled for 11 A.M.. on Tuesday August 6th at Temple Beth Shalom located at 670 Highland Avenue in Needham. Burial will follow at Baker Street Cemetery located at 776 Baker Street in West Roxbury. Donations and condolences may be made in Earl's memory to either the Catskill Fly Fishing Center & Museum at https://cffcm.com or Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing at https://projecthealingwaters.org
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 6, 2019