SMITH

EARLE R., SR.

Got his wings early Wednesday morning, May 29, 2019, at the age of 78. He would have turned 79 May 30th. Earle attended Metropolitan Baptist Church. He was affectionately known as Shoe City Earle or the Mayor of Center City. Earle had an infectious smile and everyone who came in contact with him was infected. He was definitely a people person; always had great conversation. Earle knew Philadelphians and Philadelphians knew Earle. He was a walking Encyclopedia when it came to sports. In earlier years you could spot him about town at the Inner Circle Affairs and Temptations Banquet Hall always accompanied by his long-time companion, Gwendolyn. Earle was an extraordinary athlete who exemplified the meaning of handwork and sportsmanship, his dedication placed him among the elite. In 1964 he received an invitation from the Philadelphia Phillies Baseball team to try-out. February 18, 2017 he was inducted into the Philadelphia Two-hand Touch Football League (PTTFL) Hall of Fame. He was the fast-paced, hard swinging, Pitcher for the Henley Brothers Baseball Team. He also played for a short time with the WDAS All Stars. Earle was also the star Quarterback with the Philadelphia Cougars. His most recent place of employment was the Philadelphia Museum of Art where he received numerous accolades from visitors around the world.

His Funeral Services will be held Monday, June 10, 2019, at Metropolitan Baptist Church, 3300 Baring St., Philadelphia, PA 19104. The Viewing 8:00 o'clock until 10:00 o'clock. Relatives and friends are invited. FRANCIS FUNERAL HOME

Published on Philly.com on June 5, 2019