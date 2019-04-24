Home

Wackerman Funeral Home
8060 Verree Rd
Philadelphia, PA 19111
(215) 342-5200
EDITH (Geduldig) GROFCSIK

GROFCSIK
EDITH (nee Geduldig)
Age 93, passed away on April 22, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Paul William Grofcsik, devoted mother of Rosemarie Driver (William) and Richard Grofcsik, loving grandmother of Matthew Driver (Karey). Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Thursday 12 Noon Philadelphia Protestant Home Chapel, 6500 Tabor Ave., Phila., PA 19111 followed by Funeral Mass 1 P.M. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations in her memory to .

www.wackermanfuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on Apr. 24, 2019
