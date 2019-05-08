BERNA

EDITH L.

Of Cinnaminson passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Philadelphia, she was a resident of Cinnaminson for the past 47 years. Edith was a longtime parishioner of St. Charles Borromeo Roman Catholic Church. She was formerly employed by the Internal Revenue Service in the accounting department. Edith graduated from Pierce Business School and Temple University with a Bachelor of Science degree. She enjoyed summers in Longport, but her greatest joy was spending time with her beloved grandsons.

Beloved wife of 62 years to William J. Berna, loving and devoted mother of Dr. William J. Berna and his wife, Dr. Tamara LaCouture, Dr. Ronald A. Berna and his wife, Dr. Renee Berna, and the late Daniel V. Berna, cherished and proud grandmother of Ronald A. Jr. and Anthony V. Berna, and Brenden W. and Kieran J. Berna, dear sister of Theresa (Charles) Webster, Nina (Ralph) Palaia, the late Nancy Williams, Russell LoPresti, and Amelia Engelkraut, Mrs. Berna is also survived by many caring nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to her viewing and visitation on Friday evening, May 10th from 7 - 9 P.M. at the MARK C. TILGHMAN FUNERAL HOME, 38 N. Forklanding Road, Maple Shade, N.J. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, May 11th, 11 A.M. at St. Charles Borromeo R.C. Church, 2500 Branch Pike, Cinnaminson, N.J. Interment will be in Holy Sepulchre Cem., Cheltenham, Pa. Memorial contributions may be made in Edith's name to at stjude.org. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting

Published on Philly.com on May 8, 2019