More Obituaries for EDITH SELTZER
EDITH (Dresnin) SELTZER

EDITH (Dresnin) SELTZER Notice
SELTZER
EDITH (nee Dresnin)
May 6, 2019. Wife of the late Harry, mother of Susan (late William) McKeever, Richard Seltzer and the late Robert (late Shelley) Seltzer, grand-mother of Jessica McKeever, Jed Seltzer (fiance Corrine McCarthy), Sean (Jennifer) McKeever and Aaron Seltzer, great grandmother of Jaxon McKeever. Relatives and friends are invited to graveside services Thursday 12 Noon precisely at King David Memorial Park (Sec. BB), 3594 Bristol Rd., Bensalem, PA 19020. Shiva will be observed all day Thursday and Friday until 4 P.M. at the late residence. Contributions in her memory may be made to the , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675.

Published on Philly.com on May 8, 2019
