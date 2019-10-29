|
|
WOLFSON
EDITH (nee Feld)
On October 27, 2019. Wife of the late Harold W. Wolfson. Mother of Randy Wolfson and Brian Wolfson (Deborah Gaylor). Grandmother of Hunter Wolfson. Sister of the late Adeline Shilling and the late Norman Fell. Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside Services Tuesday 1 P.M. precisely at Montefiore Cemetery (sec. 14), Jenkintown, PA. Contributions in her memory may be made to Reform Congregation Keneseth Israel, 8339 Old York Rd., Elkins Park, PA 19027, or to a .
www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 29, 2019