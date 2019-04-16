Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
(856) 428-9442
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
1:30 PM
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for EDITHE SILVER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EDITHE SILVER

Notice Condolences Flowers

EDITHE SILVER Notice
SILVER
EDITHE
April 14, 2019. Wife of the late Martin Silver. Mother of Gerald (Barbara) Grossman, Norman (Nonette) Grossman and Debra (Bernard) Mager. Step-mother of Barbara Moritz, Stephen (Barbara) Silver and Edward (Barbara) Silver. Grand-mother of Marc (Jana), Brad (Marissa), Jonathan, Novalyn, Max and Leo. Great grand-mother of Kamryn, Jack, Caleb and Skylar. Relatives and friends are invited Wednesday beginning 1:00 P.M. to PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS, INC., 2001 Berlin Road, Cherry Hill, NJ where Funeral Services will begin promptly at 1:30 P.M. Int. Crescent Memorial Park. Shiva will be observed at the home of Gerald and Barbara Grossman on Wed. and Thurs. evening. Contributions can be made to Lions Gate for the Allegra Music Guild or a .
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
Download Now