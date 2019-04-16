|
SILVER
EDITHE
April 14, 2019. Wife of the late Martin Silver. Mother of Gerald (Barbara) Grossman, Norman (Nonette) Grossman and Debra (Bernard) Mager. Step-mother of Barbara Moritz, Stephen (Barbara) Silver and Edward (Barbara) Silver. Grand-mother of Marc (Jana), Brad (Marissa), Jonathan, Novalyn, Max and Leo. Great grand-mother of Kamryn, Jack, Caleb and Skylar. Relatives and friends are invited Wednesday beginning 1:00 P.M. to PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS, INC., 2001 Berlin Road, Cherry Hill, NJ where Funeral Services will begin promptly at 1:30 P.M. Int. Crescent Memorial Park. Shiva will be observed at the home of Gerald and Barbara Grossman on Wed. and Thurs. evening. Contributions can be made to Lions Gate for the Allegra Music Guild or a .
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 16, 2019