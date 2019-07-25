|
|
BRISCELLA
EDMOND G. "LEMO"
July 23, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Angeline (nee Rispo). Loving father of Robin (John), Joseph (Clare), Lemo (Patty), Salvatore (Bridget) and Gino (Ginny). Loving grand-father of 12; great grandfather of 6; devoted brother, uncle and friends to many. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing and Funeral Saturday from 9 A.M. until his 11:00 A.M. Funeral Mass at Mother of Divine Grace Church, Thompson and Cambria Sts. Entombment Calvary Cem., Cherry Hill, NJ. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to M.D.G. Tuition Fund, 2612 E. Monmouth St., Phila., PA 19134, Attn: Jane Lockhart. CASSIZZI F.H.
Published on Philly.com on July 25, 2019