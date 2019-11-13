|
|
COCCI
EDMOND ISIDORE R.
Passed away on October 29, 2019. Born in 1941 in Phila., PA, Ed was the adored son of the late Ferdinand C and Adeline Lattanzio Cocci. He is survived by his daughter, Melissa Cocci Luckett, her husband Christopher and his two treasured grandchildren, Arden and Davis, all of Washington, D.C. He left to hold his memory dear his three sisters, Erma Cocci Sobol, Fernanda Cocci Unabia and her husband Jorge, and Diane C. Panza-DeLuca and her husband Anthony. Anna Abrahams, his dearest companion of many years was left to mourn his passing. He is also survived by nieces and nephews who treasured him in life: Victoria Hordis and her husband Robert; Jo-Am Unabia Choi and her husband Eugene, and Louis Panza and his wife Lori, as well as great nieces and nephews. His closest cousins included Robert Iannucci and his companion Carla Tate, Louis Iannucci, John Casella, and John J. Donnelly and his wife Betsy. His many friends and associates also mourn him.
Ed attended, the Academy of Notre Dame then on Ritten-house Square, Bishop Neumann High School, and Villanova University. He spent his career in many facets of the business world, including real estate development, mortgage banking, and fund management. For his last position, he moved to Ker Feal, the farm estate of Dr. Albert Barnes in Chester County, where he served as the long time caretaker. He loved living on the farm.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Ed's Memorial Service on Monday November 18th, 2019 at 11:30 A.M. at Washington Memorial Chapel in Valley Forge Park, Valley Forge, PA. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ed's name can be made to Valley Forge Park Alliance, P.O. Box 117, Valley Forge, PA 19481.
The family expresses their sincere gratitude to The Barnes Foundation for their many kindnesses to Ed.
Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 13, 2019