SPEITEL
REV. EDMOND J.
Chaplain (Colonel) U.S.A. (Ret.)
April 2, 2019. Beloved son of the late Edmond J. and Lillian (nee Kohlschreiber); brother of Claire Bonner, Anne McCann, Helene Spause, and sister-in-law, Rosemarie Speitel and the late Gerald Speitel, Mary Dorley, and cousin, Harry McDermott; also survived by 132 nieces, nephews, grand- and great-nieces and nephews and the late nephews Edmond C. Speitel and Thomas M. McCann.
Reverend Clergy, religious, relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Tuesday, 8:30 to 10:30 A.M., St. James Church, 8320 Brookside Road, Elkins Park, and to his Concelebrated Funeral Mass at 11 A.M. with Most Reverend Robert P. Maginnis, Principal Celebrant. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cem. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory to St. Charles Borromeo Seminary, 100 E. Wynnewood Rd., Wynnewood PA 19096 would be appreciated.
(JOSEPH A. QUINN INC.)
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 4, 2019