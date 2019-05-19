Home

Age 93, of Philadelphia, on May 14, 2019. Predeceased by his wife, Madalyn (nee Bordas), and his grandson, Edmund Alex Summers III. Survived by his two children, Edmund Jr. (Rosemary) and Lynn (Joe) Padilla, and his grandson, Kevin Summers. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Viewing on Wednesday, from 10 to 11:30 A.M., at the George Washington Memorial Park Chapel, 80 Stenton Ave., Plymouth Meeting. Interment and Military Honors immediately following Viewing at Gravesite.

Published on Philly.com on May 19, 2019
