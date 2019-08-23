|
|
BARRETT
EDMUND
On August 21, 2019. Husband of Barbara (nee Weiss). Father of Michael (Robyn) Barrett, Andy (Donna) Barrett and Suzy (Jason) Reisman. Grandfather of Scott Barrett, Joshua Barrett, Katy Barrett, Sam Barrett, Jennie Reisman and Aaron Reisman. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Friday 11 A.M. precisely at Har Zion Temple, 1500 Hagys Ford Rd., Penn Valley, PA 19072. Interment Haym Salomon Memorial Park. Shiva will be observed Friday following interment until 5 P.M., Saturday at 7 P.M. and Sunday from 2 P.M. with Minyan at 7 P.M. at the home of Michael and Robyn Barrett. Contri-butions in his memory may be made to Tara Miller Melanoma Center at the Abramson Cancer Center, 3535 Market St., Suite 750, Philadelphia, PA 19104, www.pennmedicine.org/abramson/donate.
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 23, 2019