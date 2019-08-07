|
FORD
EDMUND F. "ED"
50, on August 3, 2019, of Malvern, PA.
Beloved husband of Crista A. (née DelVescovo) Ford; loving father of Jack F. Ford, Sam E. Ford and Emily E. Ford; beloved son of Constance (née Fitzmaurice) and the late Robert J. Ford. Also survived by 4 sisters, one brother and their families.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation Monday Eve. 6:00 - 9:00 P.M. at THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 1627 West Chester Pike, West Chester, PA 19382, 610-431-9000 and Tuesday 8:30-9:45 AM at St. Elizabeth Church, 100 Fellowship Rd, Chester Springs, PA followed by his Funeral Mass 10:00 A.M. Int. private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to Camilla Hall, 1145 West King Rd, Malvern, PA 19355.
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 7, 2019