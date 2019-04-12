|
|
VIDEON
EDNA S. (nee Stratton)
Age 96, on April 10, 2019, of Newtown Square. Beloved wife of the late Frank C. Sr. and devoted mother of David T. (Lynn), Steven J. (Nancy), Vicki V. Kline (Steve) and Wayne C. (Julie). Also survived by 18 grandchildren and 31 great grandchildren. She was was predeceased by her son Frank C. Jr. (Carol). Memorial Service Tuesday 12 Noon in the Marple Presbyterian Church, 105 N. Sproul Rd., Broomall where friends may call after 10:30 P.M. Donations to Garrett-Williamson Foundation (Videon Educational Garden), 395 Bishop Hollow Rd., Newtown Square, PA 19073, or the above church. Interment private.
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 12, 2019