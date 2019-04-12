Home

Services
Frank C Videon Funeral Home
Sproul & Lawrence Rds
Broomall, PA 19008
(610) 356-8080
Calling hours
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
Marple Presbyterian Church
105 N. Sproul Road
Broomall, PA
Memorial service
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Marple Presbyterian Church
105 N. Sproul Road
Broomall, PA
EDNA S. (Stratton) VIDEON

EDNA S. (Stratton) VIDEON Notice
VIDEON
EDNA S. (nee Stratton)


Age 96, on April 10, 2019, of Newtown Square. Beloved wife of the late Frank C. Sr. and devoted mother of David T. (Lynn), Steven J. (Nancy), Vicki V. Kline (Steve) and Wayne C. (Julie). Also survived by 18 grandchildren and 31 great grandchildren. She was was predeceased by her son Frank C. Jr. (Carol). Memorial Service Tuesday 12 Noon in the Marple Presbyterian Church, 105 N. Sproul Rd., Broomall where friends may call after 10:30 P.M. Donations to Garrett-Williamson Foundation (Videon Educational Garden), 395 Bishop Hollow Rd., Newtown Square, PA 19073, or the above church. Interment private.


Published on Philly.com on Apr. 12, 2019
