ALTIERI
EDWARD A.
Passed away on February 27, 2019. He was a member of the 1952 LaSalle NIT Championship Basketball Team, former teach-er and Basketball Coach at BOK; and was also an Assistant Coach at LaSalle. Loving husband of Dorothy (nee Wagner); beloved father of Edward and George (Bea Marie); grand-father of Anna; brother of the late Richard. He is also survived by his sister-in-law Jean Altieri, nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to gather Wed. beginning 10 A.M. at the MURPHY RUFFENACH, BRIAN W. DONNELLY FUNERAL HOME (3rd & Wolf Streets). Funeral Home Service 11:30 A.M.
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 4, 2019